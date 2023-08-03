Rescued

Some Wallflowers that were on the way out today, .... but happy to give them a second chance. Allan volunteers at Pitmedden Garden on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and they are always needing more help. So I have signed up for Thursdays and started today. Forecast was good but..... rain / drizzle almost all morning. It was okay though....lots of tidying up of polytunnels and good company of two lovely ladies. There were lots of thoroughly dried up flowers heading for the compost area but these seemed worth taking home for a little tlc.

Three good things

1. Two toads joined us for a while.

2. Afternoon nap! I'd wakened much too early and crashed out on the sofa!!

3. New potatoes for dinner from Allan's crop. Delicious 😊