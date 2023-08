The other Bremner garden

Double gardening day. Did an hour at our gardening before heading to Aberdeen to tidy up and cut the grass at Jonathan's place.

There isn't a lot of interest in their lovely house..

yet!!!! But good to keep things looking cared for.

Three good things

1 Lunch at the art gallery after dropping books off at the OXFAM book shop.

2. Sunshine afternoon.

3. A long chat with Susannah on WhatsApp.