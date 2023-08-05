At the World Cycling Championships

Yesterday Neil and his Mum took the train to Glasgow as Daddy was on duty as a volunteer steward. He loves anything to do with bikes though hasn't done much cycling for a while. In 2012 he and his friend did cycle LEJOG... Lands End to John O' Groats.... which was a major challenge. Allan went along as navigator/planner/ chief cook/ tent master(?) for the first half of the trip and I was able to meet them at the end.
Not forgetting a special overnight with Pat and Harry @happypat! 😊
Nice to get photos of their day and had a nice chat on WhatsApp!
Three good things
1. Four hours of serious gardening this morning but it was worth it. Now planning what to transfer to the empty 'flowerbed' at the bottom of the garden. Allan took all the bags of weeds / cuttings to the recycling lorry at the academy car park. Saves a six mile trip to Inverurie on Saturdays.
2. A lovely afternoon at the formal opening of a gorgeous rosé garden in Ellon, paying tribute to a couple who spent their lives working for the community and encouraging others to get involved.
3. Lemon Sole for dinner and new potatoes from Allan's growbags.... absolutely delicious.