Annual vintage vehicle rally by sarah19
Photo 2982

Annual vintage vehicle rally

That day of the year again. Wakened to the rumble of vehicles arriving at the park across the road from our house.
Lovely sunny day for the occasion. And what an amazing assortment of machines. Two enormous road rolling machines which held up traffic on the road for sure. We wondered how far they had come.
Three good things
1. Lovely service at church.
2. Cousin Allison and husband David came for the afternoon.
3. Delicious roast lamb with new potatoes and vegetables for dinner, and lemon drizzle cake.
