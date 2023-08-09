Soft colour layers

Loving the way the colours are working together in this area of Pitmedden Garden. It was designed by Chris Beardshaw a number of years ago and he certainly knew what was going to work. I visited with a friend today and it was lovely to catch up after several weeks. The sun came out and there was even a bit of warmth in the air which makes a pleasant change. We've had such cool weather through July and August it feels like summer has passed us by.

Three good things

1. Little bits of gardening and a visit to the recycling centre with garden debris.

2. A drop off at the Community Larder.... the ladies are so appreciative.

3. Furniture rearranging upstairs! Susannah told me recently that a nice chair would be good in the girls' room.....so now it's in place and she was right. I like it a lot! Hope someone comes to stay soon!!!