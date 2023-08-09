Previous
Soft colour layers by sarah19
Photo 2985

Soft colour layers

Loving the way the colours are working together in this area of Pitmedden Garden. It was designed by Chris Beardshaw a number of years ago and he certainly knew what was going to work. I visited with a friend today and it was lovely to catch up after several weeks. The sun came out and there was even a bit of warmth in the air which makes a pleasant change. We've had such cool weather through July and August it feels like summer has passed us by.
Three good things
1. Little bits of gardening and a visit to the recycling centre with garden debris.
2. A drop off at the Community Larder.... the ladies are so appreciative.
3. Furniture rearranging upstairs! Susannah told me recently that a nice chair would be good in the girls' room.....so now it's in place and she was right. I like it a lot! Hope someone comes to stay soon!!!
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
817% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful soft and airy colours
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise