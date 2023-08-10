Safe crossing

Heading to Inverurie though have to take a different route due to roadworks.

And then..... two swans and four cygnets needed to get from one pond to another so they were guided by the caretaker!!!

Three good things

1. A lovely morning at Pitmedden Garden weeding with a few other ladies.

2. Learning about different plants, some tiny plants can grow into large flowers with wind-borne seedlings which really aren't helpful!

3. Long zoom chat with my siblings.... trying to figure out what to do with our family home. Tricky with seven!!