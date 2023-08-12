Flowers for Sunday morning

I've not been involved in the church flowers here before but my good friend needed someone to do them this week.

These were the left over ones that I popped in to a favourite vase at home.....but decided to go up and put them on top of the organ. Happy with the effect.

Three good things

1. Very early supermarket shop ...for flowers and other things!! Then just the right time for arranging flowers before heading for the church hall coffee morning. Our hall is a five minute walk from the church but it's down hill all the way!

2. Gardening afternoon...rain forecast didn't materialise and I got a lot done!.

3. Fish delivery to a friend and after a chat home for tea ... fish here too.

Over 11,000 steps on my Fitbit so should sleep well tonight 😄

