Posies from the coffee morning

Helping in the kitchen on Saturday and rewarded with some of the table centre posies. Very colourful on our table.

Three good things

1. So many lovely comments about the flowers in the church. 😄

2. A lovely sunny day..... just enjoying all the work done in the garden.

3. A little while helping to set up the church hall for a fundraising week....... it's going to be very busy.