In the walled garden at Castle Fraser

A lovely gentle morning, walk to the library with Allan and then headed to Castle Fraser. Lovely to see that the child friendly play area destroyed by Storm Arwen a couple of years ago, is being restored. Always lovely to walk here.

Three good things

1. Red pepper and tomato soup for lunch at the castle kitchen.

2. A few hours at the Church Hall charity shop this evening....it had been really busy early in the day.

3. Sausages on a lovely roll with several cups of tea when I got home 😊