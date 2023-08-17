Through the garden gate

Working at Pitmedden Garden this morning and as we returned to the orchard where we were weeding, we noticed the banks of colour in the long border. One of my colleagues hadn't taken her phone, so I took the photo to send to her!

It's rather special being part of the lovely team there.

Three good things

1. Great clearance of weeds and overgrown wildness.

2. A nap after lunch and a lovely bubble bath when I woke up. Wakened far too early this morning.

3. Another session at the charity shop in the church hall. Quite busy around tea time and into the evening but there's far too much to sell.



And just for my record... Allan's session with the chiropractor was much shorter today. It seems that the drives to and from London have aggravated his back a bit!!! One more session next week.