Charlotte's poppies

I met a lovely girl on my way to the dentist this morning. Karen grew up across the road from our previous house. A few doors up the road lived another lovely neighbour, Charlotte. When she passed away last year her son and daughter put her house on the market . Karen has bought it. The garden is full of poppies which Charlotte had planted and Karen has given me some seed heads for our garden. They will multiply I'm sure!

Now wondering should I keep them safe until they are dry....or ???

Lovely looking forward and looking back.

Three good things

1. A great check up at the dentist.

2. Lunch at The Acorn Centre with Allan. Refurbished church in town centre.

3. Tidying up..... before the weekend 😀