Tea in the garden

This is at the rear of the church hall and for several days this week a very successful tea shop was running from 11.00 - 4.00.

Inside the hall has been like a fair... with a remarkable assessment of items.

Today it was tidy up and get back to normal!! We didn't get it all away but it was an amazing bit of team work to get so much done.

Three good things

1. Nearly £3000 in total raised.

2. A call to a charity shop in the town five miles away and we can 'off load' quite a lot to them.

3. A snooze before dinner, laundry done, fresh raspberries and cream. And now to sleep 😴