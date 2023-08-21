Such a lovely friend

This is Doreen....we were only in our first house in Oldmeldrum for 20 minutes when she and her friend Betty came to the door to welcome us to the town!! We had an 18 month old at the time.....he is now 40!!!! so Doreen has been an amazing friend.

Today I had to call up to her house to return a lovely vase she brought (full of flowers) a couple of weeks ago. I was really amused at her blouse....you might be able to zoom in and see vegetables. Peter Rabbit came to mind. 😂

Three good things

1. Slept late after a wakeful night.

2. A thorough cleaning of the utility room.

3. Lovely walk at Haddo Country Park with Allan. Amazing how much work has happened to clear the debris from storm Arwen almost two years ago. But it will take years to complete.