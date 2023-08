Early Victorian apples

Extra duty at Pitmedden Garden today as lots of staff and volunteers on holiday. Just when the apple harvest comes along. I picked these six baskets full and another of fallen ones which were on the ground and a bit nibbled.

Quite a new experience as I had to climb a ladder to reach the top ones!!!

Three good things

1. A few hours later and the aching arms and shoulders were not feeling too bad!

2. Afternoon nap on the sofa 😴

3. Fun chat with Neil after dinner. Isn't WhatsApp wonderful!