Taste of Pitmedden

Back at the garden again but visiting this time with a friend. It's lovely to come to just enjoy everything and have time in the tea room 😊

Three good things

1. A lovely lady who works in the tea room looked at me with a puzzled expression and said ' where's your little grandson today?' So I had to tell her the update! But it's lovely that she remembered 😊

2. The scones were delicious and Allan had brought the redcurrants from the orchard for the chef to use.

3. Gardening in the morning 😊