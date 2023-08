Afternoon Tea

A lovely get together with friends and lots of delicious nibbles to enjoy....some I made and some they brought. It's amazing how much we got through, chatting and eating for a few hours!!

Three good things

1. A lovely morning, arranging flowers, and table and dishes and food.

2. Now the house is tidy and organised and everything back in place for a gentle weekend.

3. A nice snack of cheese and a glass of Drambuie while chatting to daughter Susannah on WhatsApp.😊