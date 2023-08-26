Roses in morning sunlight

It was lovely and sunny in the morning and I enjoyed all the flowers I'd arranged for the tea party yesterday. Later in the day when it's grey and wet it is good to remember it was actually a lovely morning!!!

Three good things

1. A couple of hours of hard work in the garden, clearing part of an area overgrown with flowers. Some clumps now 'planted' at the bottom of the garden..... hopefully they will survive the shift!

2. A lovely visit to Leith Hall, NTS property, and the most delightful tour guide. We were fortunate to have her to ourselves ... so much conversation and memories from previous visits. But history moves on and recent research has found evidence of different details about people and events.

3. Leftover cake with a cup of tea 😄