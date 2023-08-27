A bit of a tidy up

Previous
Over the years we have collected so many lovely dishes and three sideboards!!!
But organising them has not been a priority.
We're having some work done shortly and trying to figure out where everything will go has been a challenge. I'm not sure if it will work out but at least I know where things are, and some rarely used pieces are going to a charity shop.
Not my usual Sunday afternoon activities but it's been rather miserable outdoors....
Three good things
1. Online church this morning from our Aberdeen family congregation.
2. Allan cooking chicken for dinner.
3. At last it has dried up and a bit of sunshine trying hard.
Sarah Bremner

Beryl Lloyd ace
All neat and tidy Sarah, - A job much needed to do in my kitchen cupboards - so much never used and time to pack them up to go to the local charity shop I think , but then comes a day I will be searching for something that's gone !- the dilemma of a hoarder!!
August 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and neat looking. I love kitchen stuff, especially dishes.
August 27th, 2023  
