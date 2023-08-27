A bit of a tidy up

Over the years we have collected so many lovely dishes and three sideboards!!!

But organising them has not been a priority.

We're having some work done shortly and trying to figure out where everything will go has been a challenge. I'm not sure if it will work out but at least I know where things are, and some rarely used pieces are going to a charity shop.

Not my usual Sunday afternoon activities but it's been rather miserable outdoors....

Three good things

1. Online church this morning from our Aberdeen family congregation.

2. Allan cooking chicken for dinner.

3. At last it has dried up and a bit of sunshine trying hard.