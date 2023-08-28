Previous
Vase at Leith Hall by sarah19
Photo 3004

Vase at Leith Hall

Two gorgeous vases in the entrance hall yesterday. Just catching up.
Three good things
1. Gentle Monday
2.. Found perfect fabric to cover wear and tear on Allan's chair.
3. Knitting... making good progress.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful vase
August 30th, 2023  
