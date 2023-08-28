Sign up
Photo 3004
Vase at Leith Hall
Two gorgeous vases in the entrance hall yesterday. Just catching up.
Three good things
1. Gentle Monday
2.. Found perfect fabric to cover wear and tear on Allan's chair.
3. Knitting... making good progress.
28th August 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful vase
August 30th, 2023
