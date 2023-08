Happy Birthday Jonathan

So, unusually.... Jonathan had to travel north for work and called to say hello. We went out for lunch together and had lovely ice cream to finish.

Three good things

1. Barra Berries Ice cream is definitely a special treat. Created with local ice cream and their own summer fruits.

2. Also made some chocolate cake!

3. Back to Pilates after the summer break and good to find I was managing quite well 😂😂