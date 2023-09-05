Previous
Treasure in a 'field' by sarah19
Treasure in a 'field'

There were a few wonderful flowers in the garden at the weekend. Surrounded by tall grasses etc at the outset but standing tall when brother Archie had worked with his strimmer.
At least when we left for home it looked cared for.
Three good things
1. Another glorious sunshine day back home -watering thirsty plants in pots at home when still in shade.
2. Morning Pilates...... swapped session as I've to pick up a friend at the airport this evening.
3. Lots of laundry, quick shop in Inverurie and flight on time. Hope Doreen sleeps well.
