Just one book.....

Quite a day.. . and good to be home.

My brother and I were delighted to hear a clear cupboard at the end of the morning. Dad was a hoarder of books rather than a reader. If he could be out in his garden or visiting people who needed a visit that's where he would choose to be

Actually I think he would approve of this big tidying session even though he hadn't had the energy to do it himself, so the door stayed shut.

And the lesson is.....find a home for items you no longer need/want and clear the space.

Three good things

1. Tidy up, delicious strawberry tarts, helpful brother and wise words from Allan.

2. A good drive home and much less traffic than on our journey north.

3. Home, cosy, relaxing and catch up phone calls.