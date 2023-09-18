Previous
Just one book..... by sarah19
Just one book.....

Quite a day.. . and good to be home.
My brother and I were delighted to hear a clear cupboard at the end of the morning. Dad was a hoarder of books rather than a reader. If he could be out in his garden or visiting people who needed a visit that's where he would choose to be
Actually I think he would approve of this big tidying session even though he hadn't had the energy to do it himself, so the door stayed shut.
And the lesson is.....find a home for items you no longer need/want and clear the space.
Three good things
1. Tidy up, delicious strawberry tarts, helpful brother and wise words from Allan.
2. A good drive home and much less traffic than on our journey north.
3. Home, cosy, relaxing and catch up phone calls.
You are so right about purging. Greatest gift you can give your family.
