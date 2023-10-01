Sunshine on church drive.

It was a morning of colour.....the 'just past full' moon was high in the sky over the autumn tones on the beech trees. And just a few hours later the warmth of the sun was just lovely as I walked up the hill to the Church of Scotland. The light on the green leaves was such a joy.

I expect it's all going to change quite quickly in the next few weeks.

Three good things

1. Crazy dreams woke me up but I was inspired by elements of them and set things up on the dining room table for next week... work to do.

2. Sweet chat with Evie and her Mum. Dada had to take the dog to the vet as he had swallowed the wooden stick of his doggy ice-cream 🤔

3. Finishing touches to the corner walls in the hall. Simple plastic with sticky inside to protect the paper joins... great find Allan!!