Previous
Sunshine on church drive. by sarah19
Photo 3038

Sunshine on church drive.

It was a morning of colour.....the 'just past full' moon was high in the sky over the autumn tones on the beech trees. And just a few hours later the warmth of the sun was just lovely as I walked up the hill to the Church of Scotland. The light on the green leaves was such a joy.
I expect it's all going to change quite quickly in the next few weeks.
Three good things
1. Crazy dreams woke me up but I was inspired by elements of them and set things up on the dining room table for next week... work to do.
2. Sweet chat with Evie and her Mum. Dada had to take the dog to the vet as he had swallowed the wooden stick of his doggy ice-cream 🤔
3. Finishing touches to the corner walls in the hall. Simple plastic with sticky inside to protect the paper joins... great find Allan!!
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty. I love the lighting.
October 1st, 2023  
Fisher Family
Beautiful light through the trees!

Ian
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise