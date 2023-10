Enjoying sunshine Sunday

Not venturing far as he has had a very sore and swollen knee....and then today he needed to see GP who 'forwarded him' to hospital for further examination. Quite a long wait but back home this evening.

Three good things

1. Simple drive to ward at ARI and lovely lady got some tea and sandwiches after a bit.

2. Blood tests clear and x-ray fine...a bit of arthritis but that's not a surprise.

3. Home again, pain relief meds and lots of rest till inflammation calms down. Grateful πŸ’›πŸ’›