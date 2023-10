Higgledy piggledy blooms

This makes me smile!! I had rescued some flowers and popped them in a vase, then a few days later saw some sweet peas with long enough stems to cut and add....so in they went too!! Sometimes it's just fun to enjoy them for what they are.... with no fuss!!!

Three good things

1. Allan feeling a bit better, pain relief helps.

2. Carpet man has fitted some loose edges left after radiators fitted.

3. A lovely cuppa with a friend..... good to make time to sit!!!