Karin and her gorgeous stall

In spite of the pouring rain today there was a good attendance at the Autumn Fayre at the church hall today.. I remembered this lovely lady from a previous event....she creates an amazing range of jams and marmalades as hobby, all beautifully presented and tasting as good as it looks.

Three good things

1. A lovely chat with Karin who has a very stressful job at the hospital in Aberdeen part of the week and loves her creative hobby.

2. I won a bottle of Highland Park Whisky.... never usually buy tickets but... . Allan likes it so....

3. Early to bed.... feel like hibernation might be an idea. Very blessed that we don't have to be out in the dreadful conditions.