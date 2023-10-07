Previous
Karin and her gorgeous stall by sarah19
Photo 3043

Karin and her gorgeous stall

In spite of the pouring rain today there was a good attendance at the Autumn Fayre at the church hall today.. I remembered this lovely lady from a previous event....she creates an amazing range of jams and marmalades as hobby, all beautifully presented and tasting as good as it looks.
Three good things
1. A lovely chat with Karin who has a very stressful job at the hospital in Aberdeen part of the week and loves her creative hobby.
2. I won a bottle of Highland Park Whisky.... never usually buy tickets but... . Allan likes it so....
3. Early to bed.... feel like hibernation might be an idea. Very blessed that we don't have to be out in the dreadful conditions.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Sarah Bremner

