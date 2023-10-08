Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3045
Parakeets in the chimney
Hmmm not the best plan for their lovely plumage..... Laura sent this photo but I don't think this is actually one of the two that found their way down in their bedroom chimney!!!
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4546
photos
51
followers
70
following
834% complete
View this month »
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close