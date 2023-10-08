Previous
Parakeets in the chimney by sarah19
Photo 3045

Parakeets in the chimney

Hmmm not the best plan for their lovely plumage..... Laura sent this photo but I don't think this is actually one of the two that found their way down in their bedroom chimney!!!
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Sarah Bremner

