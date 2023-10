Out in the garden

Playing hide and seek with me on her Mama's phone. Such a joy to have magic moments almost every day. She was also telling me about the parakeets in the chimney a few days ago.

Three good things

1. Another great sleep.

2. Advice from the pharmacist for bruising... Allan has a rather colourful back after an episode on Sunday. Thankfully feeling a bit better.

3. Lovely visit from Allan's sister and her husband. Enjoyed Allan's banana cake 😊