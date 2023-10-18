Storm Babet

I've captured this image off my phone as we are expecting a rather grim few days ahead. Just wanted to save it for the record..

We were expecting Jonathan and family to come for weekend but not sure now if that is possible..... it's a five hour drive. Oh well we will see how things go.

Three good things

1. Good sleep.... both of us are doing well and what a difference that makes.

2 Allan feeling much better

3. Big grocery shop for the weekend. It was like Christmas at Tesco, full car park ... everyone stocking up for the next few days.