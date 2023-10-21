A sweet photo from Marina

Made me smile.......

It's been a pretty bleak day out there rain and wind and more rain.... great waves of water coming over the garden wall when large vehicles go by and some strong winds at times. But nothing in comparison to some. Just five miles away at Inverurie there is serious flooding and even more further south.

Three good things

1. A run to the paper shop..... today there were newspapers. Yesterday they didn't arrive at the shop.

2. A big painting job in the hall is looking good! Not going anywhere so great to have achieved this.

3. Music while I work.... Allan playing lots of favourite Gaelic and other Scottish songs.