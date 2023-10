Fresh spaces

The wet weather has not been wasted and I got the hall wall painted at the weekend.

And nice to have time to rearrange the treasures on the unit.

Three good things

1. The unit in the corner behind the chair has four fabric square drawers and I have sorted them all out 😊

2. Tidied up and a lovely drive north to Tain. So lovely in sunshine and autumn 🍁🍂

3. Get together at No 3, warm fire on , visit from auntie and evening catch up with neighbour Morag.