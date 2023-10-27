Previous
Pumpkin for Neil by sarah19
Photo 3064

Pumpkin for Neil

Jonathan sent this sweet photo of a pumpkin for Neil. He is such a tractor fan and living on the family farm he sees lots of them.
And we have regular WhatsApp chats 😊😊
Three good things
1. Busy day..... organising spaces.
2. Catch up with a friend - Allan took the bus to Inverurie and met his friend Donald. They sang together in Gaelic choirs for many years.
3. A new heater for me.....our old one went 'ping' a few days ago. Sometimes it's nice to have a little heat if I'm working at the dining room table on my laptop!!!
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
839% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise