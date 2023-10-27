Pumpkin for Neil

Jonathan sent this sweet photo of a pumpkin for Neil. He is such a tractor fan and living on the family farm he sees lots of them.

And we have regular WhatsApp chats 😊😊

Three good things

1. Busy day..... organising spaces.

2. Catch up with a friend - Allan took the bus to Inverurie and met his friend Donald. They sang together in Gaelic choirs for many years.

3. A new heater for me.....our old one went 'ping' a few days ago. Sometimes it's nice to have a little heat if I'm working at the dining room table on my laptop!!!