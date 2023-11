Trail of a snail

And there he was..... just a little one. Not doing any harm and gone soon after.

Three good things

1. A lovely day at school. It's tricky when working with new children but today they were with me!!

2. Active Number activities have them thinking on their feet and listening to the responses of others. So much more than a page of sums!

3. Happy to go to bed early... how did I cope with a five day week not so long ago!!!!