Sparks in the park

We live just across the road from the big park in our little town and we haven't been across to watch the fireworks for a long time. Usually we just keep an eye on it all from the kitchen window.

But today we've been indoors quite a lot even though the sun was shining quite a lot so I persuaded Allan to get wrapped up and venture over. It didn't disappoint and the smells and squeals and sparkles were pretty special.

I did think that in some places all this might have seemed inappropriate but we enjoyed the time.

Three good things

1. Check over at No 18. Jonathan and Sarah's house is having some viewers tomorrow so we do hope they love it.

2. Another phase in the big sort / tidying marathon but it's feeling a lot better.

3. Lovely pizza for dinner.... easy to cook and easy to enjoy.