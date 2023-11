Studio delight

A lovely day.....at number 3..... visited a beautiful gallery full of Christmas treasure and more.

These are just some of the items I loved.

Three good things

1. Tain treasure.....I just love the artistic creativity in my home town

2. Sister Sheila is a great chef!

3. Lots of chat with local people... Sandra at the flower shop, neighbour Morag and just catching up at No 3.