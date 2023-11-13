Checking on Dusty!

So nice to have photos from Melbourne when I haven't had an opportunity to take any today.

Big clearance of the sitting room as a new carpet arriving tomorrow.....

Three good things

1. Didn't rain all day.....but so chilly.

2. A short visit to a lovely friend whose wife passed away last week, too young. We were students together many years ago!! and his parents were very good friends. Treasure the memories.

3. Finished the homework for the Hardanger workshop tomorrow..... hope morning travel ok as very wet at home today.