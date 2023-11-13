Previous
Checking on Dusty! by sarah19
Photo 3080

Checking on Dusty!

So nice to have photos from Melbourne when I haven't had an opportunity to take any today.
Big clearance of the sitting room as a new carpet arriving tomorrow.....
Three good things
1. Didn't rain all day.....but so chilly.
2. A short visit to a lovely friend whose wife passed away last week, too young. We were students together many years ago!! and his parents were very good friends. Treasure the memories.
3. Finished the homework for the Hardanger workshop tomorrow..... hope morning travel ok as very wet at home today.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
I hope Dusty understands !! a trowel on his beard couldn't be too comfortable !! ha !!
November 13th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Love her serious expression!
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise