The completed Hardanger Embroidery pin cushion

This is not my one....yet!!! But it was lovely to see one that Mary our teacher had made earlier. I'm feeling a lot better about the whole project now after today's class. Now we're on our own! It's amazing how differently we learn and approach a challenge.

Three good things

1. Up before 6am and on the road soon after. 119 miles from 'home to home' and I was here before 9am which was good.

2. Lots of traffic but all good speed and no hold ups.

3. Snooze on the sofa and snuggled up in bed. Allan still up north as new flooring in the sitting room and kitchen being fitted today. My brother is around to help too.