Deirdre sings

We had a good visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery this afternoon as the Aberdeen Gaelic Choir were doing a Pop-up Christmas Songs slot. Allan sang with this choir for many years and a number of those who sang with him are still there. So we enjoyed a bit of catch up after some lunch in the gallery café.

This is Deirdre, a lovely person with a superb soprano voice. So nice to hear her sing.

Three good things

1. Up early to get to the fish man at his van. It's usually Allan's start to the day but he's sleeping lots so....

2. A new dress to wear.....I don't do black but gentle navy with a little pattern will be good.

3. Fascinating programmes about coffee production in Vietnam,, unusual to have two on back to back. But fascinating and so many questions about the environmental consequences of the farming.