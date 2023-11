I'll eat you

Such sweet photos from Laura today, brought smiles. Evie literally said to her biscuit 'I want to eat you!' 😂😂

Three good things

1. We went to church at our old church in Aberdeen today and it was lovely to see people some of whom have known us for almost fifty years!!!!!

2. Flowers on the doorstep when we got home 💛

3. Dry calm day...... what a nice change from wet and windy!!