Butcher's view by sarah19
Photo 3095

Butcher's view

We were at our fabulous butcher's shop today and I noticed the items in their window, looking out on the square.
They are happy to share feature pieces from local craftspeople.... these are rather fun we thought.
Three good things
1. A long long sleep and definitely feeling better.
2. Finished alterations to my 'good coat'....and measuring me Allan confirmed I am exactly 5 feet tall. Lost half an inch!!!
3. Sorted out what to wear next week. Being away from home for a few days is rarely simple!!!
