December lunchtime light

It's so pretty outdoors today. Just after lunchtime I couldn't resist taking this photo, and if it wasn't so bitterly chilly I might have taken more.

We had a drive over to 'Jonathan's house' this morning to switch their heating on as they are driving up for the weekend. Just staying one night there and then coming here. There were so many places where the light and colours were fabulous.

Three good things

1. Roads ok even after minus temperatures.

2. A busy cooking session before breakfast.

3. Decisions..... sewing....or photo collage creating or ..... refurbishing a little stool from No 3..... I'll let you see tomorrow 😂😂