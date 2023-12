Frosty morning

And lasted for days..... very pretty though.

Just taking a day at a time, warding off colds and gently preparing for the week ahead.

Three good things

1. Online church service is excellent if not actually there.

2. Fixed a dress that was too long.. not as tricky as I feared

3. A little bit of fresh air to the town square to watch, listen and chat as the Christmas lights switch on was happening. Very acceptable mulled wine.