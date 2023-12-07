After lunch

So after lunch yesterday we had a lovely stroll along the little streets of South Queensferry. I wanted a photo of Allan, Mairead and John.

It's not very sharp as I had to edit the light a bit but it's a lovely memory of some rather special days together.

Today we went out for breakfast, to a little village we had never visited before. And then we set off for home. It was lovely and bright for the first part of the journey. But how it changed about an hour into the drive. Rain and gales and lots of spray....not pleasant, but we got here.

Three good things

1. The warmest of hugs before we set off.

2. A stop at the garden centre to get a stand for our Christmas tree...and some lights.

3. Catch up TV on iPlayer.... final part of a murder series. It's really not my thing but I had watched some of the previous episodes.

And finally... tucked up cosy in bed while the rain still pouring outside and quite a wind howling.

