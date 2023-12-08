Wednesday's lunch

Found this on my phone..... too nice to leave out.

We also had a lovely lunch today and afterwards went for our COVID booster and flu vaccine. I was rather dreading it but it was done by a lovely lady who lives not far from us and it was over before we noticed 😄

Crashed out on the sofa when we got home as I'd not slept well last night.

Three good things

1. Put the 🎄 in place but still lots of ornaments & decorations to put in place.

2. Hot water bottle..... comfort on the sofa.

3. My lovely nephew, Uisdean has got engaged to Izzi, who he has known for six years 😄