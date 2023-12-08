Previous
Wednesday's lunch by sarah19
Wednesday's lunch

Found this on my phone..... too nice to leave out.
We also had a lovely lunch today and afterwards went for our COVID booster and flu vaccine. I was rather dreading it but it was done by a lovely lady who lives not far from us and it was over before we noticed 😄
Crashed out on the sofa when we got home as I'd not slept well last night.
Three good things
1. Put the 🎄 in place but still lots of ornaments & decorations to put in place.
2. Hot water bottle..... comfort on the sofa.
3. My lovely nephew, Uisdean has got engaged to Izzi, who he has known for six years 😄
Judith Johnson ace
This looks incredible. Good news about the engagement
December 8th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
@busylady
Grilled Goats Cheese, Poached sauterne Pear, Pea shoot and Rocket Salad with an English Mustard and Sugar Cane dressing
December 8th, 2023  
