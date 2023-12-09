Previous
Skyline from home by sarah19
Photo 3104

Skyline from home

Another painting by my brother. From the lowest part of Tain looking west, the old buildings of significance are quite special. I love that he even found this point of view.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
