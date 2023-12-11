Christmas Flowers 2023

So I've had a bit of fun with bits and pieces of flowers left over from a bouquet, ribbons, lots of garden greenery and some I snipped on the way home from the village (sh!!) And red berries from the garden.

Perhaps next year I will sign up for a class but I'm happy with what was possible using what I found indoors and out.

Three good things

1. Allan was very patient and helpful when I had to work out how to hang it!!!

2. A wee break in the morning helping a friend who has to travel to Glasgow this week for a cataract op.

3. Now ready for a thorough tidying up session.