Down under connections

A little snapshot from the Christmas Tree. This little "angel ' was always Laura's favourite on our tree and the'Australia map' was one we bought in 'The Christmas Shop' in Melbourne. I think I might send the angel to Evie after Christmas and she might like it too. She's enjoying all the decorations on their tree this year. And even though there's no sign of snow this Christmas in our part of the country I find the concept of hot sunny Christmas a bit strange.... Laura says we should try it sometime. We're quite happy with no snow as Jonathan and family are planning to be here from 26th December for several days and they have had enough disruption to their travel plans in recent months!!!

Three good things

1. Wet floor is drying out a bit but it will take a while.

2. A lovely visit to my friend Astrid and her baby Iona Caroline. So precious 💞

3. Some Christmas cards written..... but must do letters for including tomorrow.