Gentle morning by sarah19
Photo 3111

Gentle morning

I loved the sky when I opened the kitchen curtains this morning. It was how the day was too, nothing harsh and quite mild for midwinter. Meanwhile not so far away the forecast was for very significant rain over the West.
Three good things
1. A clean and tidy cloakroom, always good when visitors are likely to call.
2. Carol Concert at Haddo House chapel after lunch with lovely friends we'd not seem for too long.
3. Lovely chat in the lounge with the Christmas 🎄 lights and music 🎵 and G&T. And Allan's Carribbean Lime Chicken after....so much to catch up on.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Kathy A ace
Lovely morning sky
December 17th, 2023  
