Alternative Christmas Tree project

The local church invited groups to create interesting Christmas trees representing their activities for what seems to be an annual display.i did like this one created by a member of St Matthews church, where they enjoy a cup of tea at the end of the service.
The lovely golden ball was contributed by a lovely Ukrainian lady who has been here for over a year now.
Three good things.
1. Lovely singing led by the choir this morning.
2. Another service at a nearby church.... collected my friend Doreen, who's not able to drive for a while after her cataract surgery.
3. Lovely long chat with Susannah 🥰