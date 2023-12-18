Nativity display in the church garden

They are lit up at night and look rather special at the top of the hill.

Tonight we had some photos taken beside them after carol singing around the village. There were fifteen of us and we just went to the houses of people who haven't been able to get out much recently. We sang a carol and 'We wish you a Merry Christmas'.....! They were all so delighted.

Three good things

1. Got lots of letters underway.

2. Allan on warming mince pies and mulled wine for carollers after our singing. So nice to have a house full of cheer.

3. Found.....an essential 'block' of kit ready for an overdue upgrade of the music centre in the lounge. Friend Tim is coming in the morning to fix it all up!!!